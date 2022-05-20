Kool-Aid fried chicken: Try crazy eats at LA County Fair

The Los Angeles County Fair is back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus. Previously, the fair was held in September, but now it runs through May, so you can enjoy it at a cooler time of year.

The fairground in Pomona has a petting zoo, live music and carnival rides. It’s enough to work up an appetite. KCRW rounds up a few of the countless treats you might want to try.

Besides the classics like barbeque, turkey legs, corn, cotton candy, and caramel apples, the LA County Fair is also well known for its wild and fun creations like the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cheeseburger, big daddy cheeto cheese dog, and even fried butter.

Want double the meat? Try the bacon-wrapped pork belly on a stick. It’s four huge cubes of pork belly on a stick that’s wrapped in two feet of extra-thick honey-smoked bacon.

Chicken Charlie’s is also a fair favorite. The creators of deep-fried Oreos have a new innovation this year: the Kool-Aid fried chicken sandwich. They dip the fried chicken in a Kool-Aid sauce and place it on a potato bun with mayo and spicy pickles. (We tried it – it’s better than it sounds.)

Looking for lighter options? The LA County Fair does offer salads, veggie bowls, grilled fish tacos, and even some vegan and vegetarian options.

In the dessert department, the fair is serving up the watermelon Dole Whip taco. It’s a huge slice of watermelon carved out in the middle and filled with pineapple Dole Whip, topped with Tajín, and comes with a chamoy straw.











The LA County Fair is open at the Fairplex in Pomona on Thursdays through Sundays until the end of May, plus Memorial Day Monday.