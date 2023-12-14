Where to watch holiday movie screenings in LA this year

Love holiday movies and want to maximize the experience by seeing them on the big screen? Here are the places you can go:

Downtown LA

Alamo Drafhouse

Through December 31

Gremlins, A Wonderful Life, Elf, The Grinch, Carol, and Love, Actually

Walt Disney Concert Hall

December 20-22

Home Alone - Conductor David Newman and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will perform composer John Williams' score live as the film plays.

ROW DTLA in the Arts District - Rooftop Cinema Club (outdoor screenings)

Through December 17

The Holiday, The Grinch, Elf, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, The Night Before, It's a Wonderful Life

Mid-City

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

December 24

The Polar Express

Fairfax

New Beverly Cinema

Through December 23

Elf, The Muppet Christmas Carol, It’s A Wonderful Life, Gremlins, The Gremlins 2: The New Batch, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Scrooged, Arthur Christmas, Die Hard

West Hollywood

Melrose Rooftop Theatre (MRT)

Through December 24

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Elf, The Santa Clause, Home Alone 1 & 2, Scrooged, Jingle All The Way, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Bad Santa

Hollywood

The Hollywood Roosevelt Cinegrill Theater

December 19 and 27

It's a Wonderful Life and Love, Actually

The Godfrey Hotel iO Rooftop Bar & Lounge

December 21

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Glendale

Electric Dusk Drive-In

December 15-16

The Holiday, Home Alone, Elf

Northeast Los Angeles

Vidiots

December 16-23

Home Alone, The Muppet Chrismas Carol, Scrooge, Scrooged, Elf

Heritage Square Museum - annual Yuletide Cinemaland presented by Street Food Cinema

December 15 to 23

Elf, Home Alone 1 & 2, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Scrooged, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Holiday, Krampus

South Bay

El Segundo - The Revival Hub

December 17

White Christmas (1954)

El Segundo - Rooftop Cinema Club

Through December 22

The Grinch (2018), Elf, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Die Hard, The Santa Clause, The Holiday