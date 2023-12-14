Where to watch holiday movie screenings in LA this year

By Amy Ta and Danielle Chiriguayo
‘Tis the season for holiday movies.

Love holiday movies and want to maximize the experience by seeing them on the big screen? Here are the places you can go:

Downtown LA 

Alamo Drafhouse 
Through December 31
Gremlins, A Wonderful Life, Elf, The Grinch, Carol, and Love, Actually

Walt Disney Concert Hall
December 20-22
Home Alone - Conductor David Newman and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will perform composer John Williams' score live as the film plays. 

ROW DTLA in the Arts District - Rooftop Cinema Club (outdoor screenings)
Through December 17 
The Holiday, The Grinch, Elf, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, The Night Before, It's a Wonderful Life

Mid-City

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 
December 24
The Polar Express

Fairfax

New Beverly Cinema 
Through December 23
Elf, The Muppet Christmas Carol, It’s A Wonderful Life, Gremlins, The Gremlins 2: The New Batch, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Scrooged, Arthur Christmas, Die Hard

West Hollywood

Melrose Rooftop Theatre (MRT)
Through December 24
How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Elf, The Santa Clause, Home Alone 1 & 2, Scrooged, Jingle All The Way, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Bad Santa

Hollywood 

The Hollywood Roosevelt Cinegrill Theater 
December 19 and 27 
It's a Wonderful Life and Love, Actually

The Godfrey Hotel iO Rooftop Bar & Lounge
December 21
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Glendale 

Electric Dusk Drive-In
December 15-16
The Holiday, Home Alone, Elf

Northeast Los Angeles

Vidiots
December 16-23
Home Alone, The Muppet Chrismas Carol, Scrooge, Scrooged, Elf

Heritage Square Museum - annual Yuletide Cinemaland presented by Street Food Cinema
December 15 to 23 
Elf, Home Alone 1 & 2, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Scrooged, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Holiday, Krampus

South Bay

El Segundo - The Revival Hub
December 17
White Christmas (1954)

El Segundo - Rooftop Cinema Club
Through December 22
The Grinch (2018), Elf, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Die Hard, The Santa Clause, The Holiday