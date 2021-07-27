The Los Angeles City Council is expected to approve a sweeping measure on Wednesday that would restrict homeless encampments around the city.

The new rules target people who sit, sleep and store their belongings near building entrances, freeway undrepasses, parks, homeless shelters, day care centers and other public facilities.

That could impact thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people experiencing homelessness in LA who have sought refuge in tents and sidewalk encampments.

Here’s what you need to know about the anti-camping ordinance.

What exactly is unlawful under this new ordinance?

Sitting, sleeping, lying or storing personal property if you are:

-Obstructing sidewalks, streets or right-of-ways

-Within 10 feet of an operational driveway or loading dock

-Within two feet of a fire hydrant

Additionally, the City Council may vote to put the same restrictions on a case-by-case basis near certain types of locations. Instead of a blanket ban, for the following types of facilities, council members need to identify particular places where they want to enact the rules. Then they must get approval from their colleagues and give two weeks notice to unhoused people camped nearby before enforcing the rules at:

-Day cares

-Schools

-Public parks

-Libraries

-Freeway ramps and underpasses

-Homeless shelters

How will the ordinance be enforced?

That’s still unclear. City officials who support the ordinance say that most violations will be treated as infractions with possible fines, versus more serious misdemeanors. The ordinance itself stipulates that a “street engagement strategy” on homelessness must be deployed across the city along with the new rules, involving trained professionals who can offer unhoused people shelter, but doesn’t spell out details. Typically LAPD enforces these types of ordinances, with a fair amount of discretion on when to crack down.

Didn’t something like this already pass?

Yes, the council voted to pass this ordinance 13-2 on July 1. This vote is a procedural requirement called a “second consideration.”

Who voted “yes” on this ordinance and why?

Councilmembers Bob Blumenfield, Gil Cedillo, Paul Koretz, Nury Martinez, Kevin de León, Paul Krekorian, Mitch O’Farrell, Mark Ridley-Thomas, Joe Buscaino, Marqueece Harris-Dawson, John Lee, Curren Price and Monica Rodriguez.

Supporters say that the ordinance balances the constitutional rights of the unhoused with the need for accessible and clean public spaces.

Who voted “no” on this ordinance and why?

Councilmembers Mike Bonin and Nithya Raman. They say that restricting camping in outdoor spaces without adequate indoor alternatives will only criminalize poverty. According to Bonin, the City of LA only has enough shelter beds to accommodate 39% of its unhoused population.

Why is the City Council focusing on these rules now?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city largely stopped doing sweeps or cleanups of homeless encampments, in line with advice from the Centers for Disease Control. That led to larger, more visible camps across the city and complaints from housed constituents. Those tensions came to a head in the case of Echo Park Lake and more recently near the Venice boardwalk. With COVID-19 restrictions largely lifted (though the Delta variant is now walking that back), council members are trying to come up with new rules on street camping. Past rules had been deemed legally unenforceable in courts.

Is there enough housing to accommodate people who live on city streets?

No. A count conducted in January and published last week by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) found that the city has 24,689 units of permanent supportive housing available to people experiencing homelessness. While that only accounts for the most deeply subsidized form of affordable housing, reserved for people with certain disabilities, LAHSA officials say that LA County as a whole is short about 500,000 cheap apartments compared to the need. The last homeless count found about 41,000 people living on the city’s streets and in its shelters.

This is a developing story that we’ll be updating.