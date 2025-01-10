LA homes near wilderness are built differently for wildfires. Should the suburbs follow?

Hosted by
The Palisades Fire torched homes in suburban neighborhoods. But they weren’t built with wildfires in mind, unlike those areas near vegetation.

Credits

Guest:

  • David P. Eisenman - Director, UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters; co-director, UCLA Center for Healthy Climate Solutions

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods