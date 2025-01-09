LA hotels offering rooms and discounts to wildfire evacuees

The Hotel Association of Los Angeles has a dynamic list of hotels with rooms available, including discounts for wildfire evacuees.

Credits

Guest:

  • Jackie Filla - President and CEO, Hotel Association Los Angeles

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods