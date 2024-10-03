The LA Local News Initiative raised almost $15 million to help journalists tackle specific community-driven stories that often get overlooked.
Is local news dying? An initiative wants to revive it
Credits
Guests:
- Sarabeth Berman - CEO, American Journalism Project
- Monica Lozano - Board chair, LA Local News Initiative