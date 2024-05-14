At a warehouse on the outskirts of Downtown Los Angeles' Garment District, the LA Opera Costume Shop is a hub of creativity and craftsmanship, bustling with final preparations for this season's grand finale, Puccini's Turandot, opening May 18.

The atmosphere hums with productivity, as a team of about 30 artisans manage up to 1,000 costumes each season. Tables and mannequins are covered with fabric swatches and brightly colored sketches. One station focuses on hard-tailoring, primarily for men's costumes, while another handles mechanical engineering and animal creations, such as creature suits, prosthetics, and padding. There are also two teams dedicated to women's wear, with one specifically working on understructures essential for period accuracy, as undergarments historically dictate the fit and flow of dresses.

Set in a fantastical version of China, the opera is a maximalist celebration of color and one of the largest productions of the season.

The costumes, designed by Ian Falconer in collaboration with pop artist David Hockney, play a pivotal role.

"The colors in the costumes have to work in tandem with the production design,” explains costume supervisor Miranda Orellana. The sets use “a lot of primary colors and strong, bold color blocking."

The LA Opera frequently rents out entire productions to or from other companies. For Turandot, the Costume Shop adapted 236 outfits borrowed from the San Francisco Opera to fit the new cast. A considerable amount of effort is required.

"The robe for Turandot alone features eight different trims, including metallic lame," Orellana explains. “It’s a process that involves close collaboration with artisans to ensure the accuracy and consistency of the original designs.”





Wearing the costumes is no small task either.

"The costume in this production is heavy, which adds a tremendous amount of gravitas to our performances," says Julian Ahn, the tenor who plays the role of Pong. "Every movement we make is influenced by the costume. It lends a grandeur to our actions, affecting even the whimsical and comical moments on stage."





To prepare for the physical demands of their performances, the Costume Shop crafts specialized rehearsal garments that help performers adjust to their roles. These garments replicate the weight and feel of the actual costumes, aiding in mastering the challenging movements and intricate choreography needed for an uneven, raked stage.

“Opera is a full-body activity, and heavy costumes can significantly challenge their stamina,” notes production stage manager Whitney McAnally.