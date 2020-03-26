L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has had a rocky relationship with L.A. County Supervisors ever since he took office. Now, as the coronavirus pandemic sets in, there is a new disagreement over who should be coordinating emergency services. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl however says this has been in the works well before the outbreak.
LA Sheriff to be removed as head of emergency operations during pandemic
Credits
Guest:
Sheila Kuehl - Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors - @SheilaKuehl
Host:
Larry Perel
Producer:
Benjamin Gottlieb