LA Sheriff to be removed as head of emergency operations during pandemic

Hosted by
LA Sheriff on patrol.

LA Sheriff on patrol. Photo credit: Jason Lawrence (CC BY 2.0)

L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has had a rocky relationship with L.A. County Supervisors ever since he took office. Now, as the coronavirus pandemic sets in, there is a new disagreement over who should be coordinating emergency services. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl however says this has been in the works well before the outbreak.

Credits

Guest:
Sheila Kuehl - Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors - @SheilaKuehl

Host:
Larry Perel

Producer:
Benjamin Gottlieb