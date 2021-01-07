PHOTOS: LA Trump supporters clashed with police and counter-protestors as insurrection erupted at US Capitol

Trump supporters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
As the Trump-incited insurrection in Washington D.C. and invasion of the Capitol building by extremists unfolded, clashes broke out in downtown Los Angeles. Trump supporters and counter protestors skirmished near Los Angeles City Hall. LAPD officers dispersed crowds and arrested demonstrators after declaring the gathering as unlawful.
Photographer Ted Soqui documented what happened for KCRW.