PHOTOS: LA Trump supporters clashed with police and counter-protestors as insurrection erupted at US Capitol

Photographed by Ted Soqui

Trump supporters gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday to protest the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.  

As the Trump-incited insurrection in Washington D.C. and invasion of the Capitol building by extremists unfolded, clashes broke out in downtown Los Angeles. Trump supporters and counter protestors skirmished near Los Angeles City Hall. LAPD officers dispersed crowds and arrested demonstrators after declaring the gathering as unlawful. 

Photographer Ted Soqui documented what happened for KCRW. 


Unmasked Trump supporters brought signs and flags to show their support of the president. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW. 

The demonstration escalated into skirmishes between counter protesters and Trump supporters. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW. 

LAPD declared the gathering as unlawful and arrived on the scene. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW. 

Police officers arrested some demonstrators involved with unlawful behavior. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW. 

Counter protesters and Trump supporters clashed while LAPD arrived to disperse the crowds. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW. 

Officers arrested some demonstrators on the streets of downtown Los Angeles.  Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW.

Police officers attempted to disperse the crowds gathered nearby Los Angeles City Hall. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW.

Trump supporters and counter protestors encountered police officers in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW.

Police officers with less lethal weapons gathered outside LAPD headquarters. Photo by Ted Soqui for KCRW.