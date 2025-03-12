With a $350,000 grant from the James Irvine Foundation, The LA County Public Library intends to expand social services and bolster community programs.
LA County Public Library offers more services than you think
Credits
Guest:
- Skye Patrick - CEO, LA County Public Library