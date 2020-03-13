To prevent the spread of coronavirus, the LA Unified School District is shutting down its schools starting Monday, March 16. This will last at least two weeks.

The move comes after increasing pressure from the United Teachers Los Angeles union and the greater community to shut down the district. LAUSD is the largest district in the state, serving more than 670,000 students.

“What we have to do is look at the balance between mitigating and reducing the spread in the community, and this is the balance for us, LAUSD Superintendent Austin Buetner said at a press conference today. “We can control our school environment.”

As of today, there are no reported COVID-19 cases in the district, but Beutner says that the main motivation behind the decision was to slow the spread of the virus.

He also stated that all LAUSD employees will continue to get paid, regardless of whether or not they work directly with children.

What does this look like on the ground?

Lessons will continue

In-person learning will be at a standstill.

However, students will still be expected to study and do homework. They’ll accomplish that through take-home learning plans, with materials in both English and Spanish.

Some students will continue lesson plans they had worked on in the classroom. Others will engage in curriculum written by both LAUSD and PBS SoCal.

Pat Hy, a parent of four and educator, is trying to be optimistic about the closures. But she’s also aware that her kids will need structure once they’re home.

“Education's scheduled, but of course, it'll be shorter than what they already have now. It's not going to be a whole six to eight hours,” Hy said.

Her daughter Alexis also feels torn: “[I'm] kind of happy because I didn't want to be at school that much. But I'm not gonna be around people, so it's going to be kind of weird. And I don't really talk to my friends that much outside of our school.”

The district’s meal programs will continue

Many LAUSD students come from low-income families, and they depend on schools for meals. In response, the district will continue to provide meals for students across the region. Food will be available at family resource centers.

A 2017 Food Research Action Center report found that more than 70% of students in the LAUSD qualified for free or reduced lunches.

Annually, the district spends about $160 million to feed students.

Resource centers will be available daily

Forty family resource centers will open across the region on Wednesday, March 18. Centers will provide warm meals, childcare, and other resources needed. They will operate daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They will be staffed by volunteers from both the district and the Red Cross. The LA Times reports that they will receive extra pay.

Beutner recognizes that coronavirus transmission is a possibility at these centers, and he assured reporters today that visitors to the center would be screened. Both adults and children will have their temperatures taken, and will be directed to wash their hands.