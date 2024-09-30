By proving how much money Little Arabia brings to Orange County, advocates got Anaheim to post highway signs pointing travelers to that ethnic neighborhood.
Anaheim’s ‘Little Arabia’ gets signage after decades of advocacy
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano