Live blog: October 15 Democratic debate

Twelve candidates are taking the stage at 5 PM PT at the CNN/New York Times Democratic Debate, hosted at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio. The candidates include:

Former Vice President Joe Biden South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker Former HUD Sec. Julián Castro Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar California Sen. Kamala Harris Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Billionaire executive Tom Steyer Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Entrepreneur Andrew Yang

They’ll likely be addressing the impeachment inquiry and President Trump asking Ukraine to look into his potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden. Both Democrats and Republicans have also criticized Trump’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, which has allowed Turkey to move in and attack the U.S.-allied Kurds.

NPR is providing live analysis and fact-checking:

