A federal jury in Los Angeles found a real estate developer guilty this week of bribery, fraud and obstruction. Dae Yong “David” Lee was convicted of paying a $500,000 bribe in 2017 to then-City Councilmember Jose Huizar to help win approval for a new condominium project in downtown LA. He faces up to 50 years in prison.

It’s the latest installment in a long-running corruption scandal at LA City Hall, with Huizar accused of being the ringleader. He’s due to go on trial next year, alongside a former top official with the LA Department of Building and Safety. Yet another trial this October will feature a developer called Shenzhen, which is accused of helping Huizar pay off a staffer who accused him of sexual harassment.

Politics reporter Jon Regardie has been following the story for Los Angeles magazine, and tells KCRW it was critical for prosecutors to win a conviction in Lee’s trial.

“Both for what it does now and for what it sets up going forward,” Regardie says. “It sends a big message to anyone in upcoming cases that ‘Yeah, they have their stuff lined up.’”

Several others have pleaded guilty to corruption charges for their role in the scandal, including former City Councilman Mitch Englander. Some of those individuals are likely to testify for the prosecution at Huizar’s trial. Regardie says it’s been a stunning downfall for a politician who was held up as “an American success story.”

“A guy who was thrown out of his middle school had really risen up and become an incredibly powerful person. But that’s all been taken away,“ Regardie says. “It’s been incredibly disappointing for people within the district who wanted projects to move forward, who wanted the community to move forward.”

Regardie says another unfortunate outcome is the scandal has eroded trust in local government, an issue that is now a factor in the LA mayoral race.

“One of [Rick] Caruso’s three main points during his campaign has been that he wants to end City Hall corruption. Karen Bass has also been asked about corruption within City Hall. And obviously when people are asking about that, they are pointing specifically at this case with Jose Huizar.”