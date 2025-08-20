Situationships, raves, pet jingles: Behind LA’s mysterious flyers

By
If you’ve lived in LA for a while, you’ve likely seen random flyers advertising people and events on telephone poles. KCRW’s Stella Merims wondered: What’s all this about? So she called the numbers on some local flyers to find out.

If you’ve lived in LA for a while, you’ve likely seen random flyers advertising people and events on telephone poles. KCRW’s Stella Merims wondered: What’s all this about? So she called the numbers on some local flyers to find out.

Credits

Host:

Danielle Chiriguayo

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate

Reporter:

Stella Merims