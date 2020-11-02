Many Los Angeles voting centers opened over the weekend, which allowed some voters to visit some interesting locations throughout the city. Sites ranged from the Ruben Salazar Park in East LA and the Forum in Inglewood, to Hollywood’s whimsical Magic Castle and Downtown’s lavish Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Dodgers and Lakers fans also flocked to their team’s stadiums to cast votes in the stomping grounds of their hometown heroes.
Photographer Brian Feinzimer captured election energy below.
Dodger Stadium
Union Station
Staples Center
The Forum
Pantages Theater
Magic Castle
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion