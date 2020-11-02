A voter poses for a photo after casting a ballots at Dodgers Stadium’s voting center.

A voter poses for a photo after casting a ballots at Dodgers Stadium’s voting center. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW

LA voters cast ballots at Magic Castle, Dodgers Stadium, Union Station and other iconic hometown haunts

By

Many Los Angeles voting centers opened over the weekend, which allowed some voters to visit some interesting locations throughout the city. Sites ranged from the Ruben Salazar Park in East LA and the Forum in Inglewood, to Hollywood’s whimsical Magic Castle and Downtown’s lavish Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Dodgers and Lakers fans also flocked to their team’s stadiums to cast votes in the stomping grounds of their hometown heroes. 

Photographer Brian Feinzimer captured election energy below.  

READ MORE: Voter guide 2020: Ballot drop box and voting center locations, ballot measures, poll safety, last minute registration, and more

Looking for a polling place near you? Find your voting center here. 

Dodger Stadium

Voting_center_dodgers_stadium_brian_feinzimer.JPG.JPG.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Dodgers Stadium in Elysian Park. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW
Voting_center_dodgers_stadium_brian_feinzimer (1).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Dodgers Stadium in Elysian Park. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW
Voting_center_dodgers_stadium_brian_feinzimer (2).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Dodgers Stadium in Elysian Park. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW
Voting_center_dodgers_stadium_brian_feinzimer (3).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Dodgers Stadium in Elysian Park. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW

Union Station

Voting_center_union_station_brian_feinzimber.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW 
Voting_center_union_station_brian_feinzimer.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW 
Voting_center_union_station_brian_feinzimer.JPG.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW 

Staples Center

LA_Voting_center_staples_center_brian_feinzimer (2).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW
Voting_center_staples_center_brian_feinzimer.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW
Voting_center_staples_center_brian_feinzimer (1).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW
LA_Voting_center_staples_center_brian_feinzimer (1).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW

The Forum

Voting_center_The_Forum_brian_feinzimer.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Forum in Inglewood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW 
Voting_center_The_Forum_brian_feinzimer (1).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Forum in Inglewood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW 

Pantages Theater

LA_Voting_center_pantages_brian_feinzimer.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW
LA_Voting_center_pantages_brian_feinzimer (1).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW

Magic Castle

LA_Voting_center_magic_castle_brian_feinzimer.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW 
LA_Voting_center_magic_castle_brian_feinzimer (1).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW 
LA_Voting_center_magic_castle_brian_feinzimer (2).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW 

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 

Voting_center_dorothy_chandler_pavilion_brian_feinzimer (1).JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW
Voting_center_dorothy_chandler_pavilion_brian_feinzimer.JPG
Voters cast their ballots at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW