Many Los Angeles voting centers opened over the weekend, which allowed some voters to visit some interesting locations throughout the city. Sites ranged from the Ruben Salazar Park in East LA and the Forum in Inglewood, to Hollywood’s whimsical Magic Castle and Downtown’s lavish Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. Dodgers and Lakers fans also flocked to their team’s stadiums to cast votes in the stomping grounds of their hometown heroes.

Photographer Brian Feinzimer captured election energy below.

Dodger Stadium



Voters cast their ballots at Dodgers Stadium in Elysian Park. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW



Union Station



Voters cast their ballots at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW



Staples Center



Voters cast their ballots at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW



The Forum



Voters cast their ballots at the Forum in Inglewood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW



Pantages Theater



Voters cast their ballots at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW



Magic Castle



Voters cast their ballots at the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW



Dorothy Chandler Pavilion



Voters cast their ballots at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown Los Angeles. Photo by Brian Feinzimer for KCRW



