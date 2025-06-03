As part of KCRW’s Love Letters to LA project, listeners have sent us paintings, voice memos, photographs, and handwritten notes. So far, we’ve received over 200 submissions.

Several of those were from students at Roosevelt High School in Boyle Heights. Darlene Vazquez, 17, wrote about her childhood home on Bennett Street in Compton. Then she spoke with KCRW producer Andrea Bautista about what Compton means to her.

The following letter has been edited for brevity.

Dear Bennett Street

You were the place where I have my favorite memories of life. The place where everyday my grandma would take us to the park so we can sleep good those very nights. The place where me and my cousin would annoy the landlady to the point of cursing at us just because it's funny. Where the kids up front would scream at us because we were girls and they were boys. Where I would get lemons and oranges from our trees. The place where joy filled the floors and walls. The place where we didn’t know if we would get our phones snatched or have a loving conversation with someone. The place where it was so easy to get to know people. The place where horses and chickens would roam the street. Where the roads were cracked and crooked everywhere. The place where the parade of the Virgen de Guadalupe was a huge event for us. Where we all came out of our house and waited for the soft music to surround our ears. Even the place where we would run after the ice cream truck man. The place where we knew the churro man by first name. The place where my parents raised me and where my sister was born. The place I called my perfect, cozy community.

The following interview transcript has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Darlene:

My name is Darlene. I'm 17 years old, and I come to Roosevelt High School. I first lived a couple years in Long Beach, and then I lived in Compton. That's where me and my family were most connected. I thought it was so loving there, but that place was starting to bring us sad memories.

My grandparents passed away, so my mom was starting to become really sad. She didn’t find a reason to live at one point, so we decided to move out for her sake.

It was sad because I kind of lost my parents. My grandma mostly would take care of me, and she treated me as if I was her daughter. I just felt like I lost my mom at that point. I know I have my real mom, but it was like a part of my heart was ripped out of my chest.

My grandpa passed away from COVID, but we say that he died from a broken heart because of how much he missed my grandma. She was very religious, and every time I'd step into her room, she would teach me about the Bible and try to get me to be more into God, and I love that. It's just my favorite place.

I like to remember my grandma as beautiful, religious, as an angel and a dove. She loved doves, and she told me before she passed that when she dies, she's going to reincarnate as a dove, and she's going to take care of each and every one of us. Every time the family gets together, we see two, and we just know that that's our grandparents.