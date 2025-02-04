LA’s historic magic venue is hosting its first-ever all-African American lineup for Black History Month. KCRW speaks to magicians to learn some enchanting history.
All Black performers cast a spell on the Magic Castle
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guests:
- Dr. Kenrick “Ice” Mcdonald - Magician
- Kevin Bethea - Magician