All Black performers cast a spell on the Magic Castle

Hosted by
LA’s historic magic venue is hosting its first-ever all-African American lineup for Black History Month. KCRW speaks to magicians to learn some enchanting history.

LA’s historic magic venue is hosting its first-ever all-African American lineup for Black History Month. KCRW speaks to magicians to learn some enchanting history.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producers:

Shaquille Woods, Kelsey Ngante