Major Leagues sports cancel games in protest of police brutality

Games across major league sports were cancelled this week in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The WNBA, MLB, NBA and Major League Soccer all cancelled planned events following the Milwaukee Bucks not taking the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic following the second night of protests in Kenosha and Los Angeles. Shortly after the Bucks decision was reported, it was announced that playoff games between Houston and Oklahoma City and Portland against the Los Angeles Lakers had been called off.

Lauren A. Jones covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Sentinel, and she says that the Lakers have been vocal about the need for racial justice.

“LeBron said after Tuesday's game that he was really disheartened and that we, as Black people, are fearful … He spoke about that just 50% of his focus has been on the court and 50% of his focus has been on how he can help Black people and improve their lives,” she tells KCRW.

“Ownership has expressed their support as well." Jeanie Buss (the owner of the Los Angeles Lakers), tweeted that same thing, "I am in full support of the players, we're going to continue the fight for social justice." And the Lakers organization earlier this year was the first team franchise in NBA history to hire the director of social equity and justice in Dr. Corrina Brown.”

The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.