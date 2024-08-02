‘Making it’ is not hating your job: An aspiring filmmaker’s story

Carlos Navarrette is an aspiring filmmaker.

Illustration by Chuy Hartman.

Carlos Navarrette, 33, lives in East Los Angeles, where he grew up. This transcript is based on a conversation Filmwith Navarrette, and has been edited for clarity and length.

Navarrette: If I had to define what “making it” is — it’s making sure I have a job I don't hate.

It just so happens that I, like many people in LA County, [am] trying to make headway into the entertainment business, and the film industry specifically. I recently wrote, produced, and directed a feature film called Ride Sharing

I went through the festival circuit last year. I only got accepted into one in-person festival. That was the Culver City [Film] Festival back in December. 

Fifteen people showed up, and 10 of them were related to me. So not the best turnout. 

The movie was not cheap. Well, it is cheap [compared with] a standard movie. But because [the money] was all coming from me and my producing partner, I put a lot of that on the credit card. 

Only problem is now we're here in our early 30s, just getting started, essentially. So that’s a challenge. I’m not saying it’s impossible. I'm just glad we're here. It's better than not making anything at all. 

Do I feel like I'm “making it” in LA? I would say yes because I'm fortunate enough to have a home to live in. I live at home with my mom and my grandma. I'm balling — whatever. 

I'll just say, I'm very single right now. So that's not great. But at least I have the money-slash-the-food to get up every day and be like, “Oh, maybe today I'll meet somebody.”

In regards to “making it” with the line of work I’m trying to be in, I would say “no” at the moment because I don't have my movie out in the world — yet. 

