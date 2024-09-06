‘Making it’ is having a platform: A content creator’s story

Karen, 28, lives in Long Beach and asked to go by her first name to protect her family’s privacy. This transcript is based on a conversation with Karen, and has been edited for clarity and length.

Karen: I do feel like I'm “making it” because I'm really happy. And I have a voice that people want to listen to.

I'm a content creator. Mostly, I focus on roller skating. I have [a] YouTube, Instagram, [and] TikTok.

When I first came up on the roller skating scene, it was mostly on YouTube. And I would get comments like, “OMG, I've never seen a Latina roller skater!”

Roller skating, I always think of it like a superpower. It gives me a feeling of flying.

Also, when you roller skate, you will fall. It teaches you to keep getting up no matter the scrapes and the blood. Like you've still got to push through.

I feel like a regular person, and I was also actually born in Mexico. I'm in the DREAM Act. So it's kind of like I'm living the American Dream.

Ok, so I did have an OnlyFans era because money was running out, and everyone was doing it. I was like, “I have the audience.” And I've always loved pin-ups. I had a very intense pin-up phase in high school. I got the Bettie bangs and everything.

I was on Amazon buying these little lingerie sets, and it did really help me move out [and] get my own apartment.

At first, I didn't really see anything wrong with it. And then my mom had a talk with me, she was like, “Delete that.” And I was like, “Mom, unless you're gonna pay my bills, you can't tell me what to do anymore.”

The most I made was probably like $5,000 a month. That's crazy money, are you kidding me? It was a lot of fun, until it wasn't fun anymore. And then I wasn't enjoying it, and the body dysmorphia hit.

I also went through stuff with relationships. At first they were really encouraging. When you have a partner, you have more of a reason to be like, “Look, baby, I'm feeling sexy today. I took this for you.” And if you haven't, don't lie.

So that broke off, and then you're heartbroken. Then I feel ugly. I don't want to take pictures of myself, but people are expecting something. I just deactivated it this year, actually.

Now the majority of my income comes from my regular job, which is at my dad's company — my Monday through Friday. We sell T-shirt screen printing machines.

I do feel like I'm “making it” because I get to live in beautiful Long Beach, and I love it so much. Every time I leave my house, I'm super grateful. I get to work with my parents. I know that that's a privilege on its own.

And with roller skating, my mission is to see as many girls on skates as you see those little crews of boys on skateboards. I need more skaters. That's why I'm not going to shut up about how cool roller skating is.

