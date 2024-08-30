‘Making it’ is setting your own schedule: An artist’s story

Matt Allen, 44, lives in Costa Mesa. This transcript is based on a conversation with Allen, and has been edited for clarity and length.

Allen: I think “making it” for me, a lot of it is lifestyle-based. I get to make my days look like what I want them to look like, most days. So that for me means if the waves are good, I'm going surfing, and I'll get my work done later on.

I do fine art, and I sell that art online and in-person at different events [and] in galleries. I also do freelance illustration, and I do art direction for a local surf shop.

I feel like I can count on my very baseline, I’m probably gonna make at least $3,000 a month. That would be the roughest it would get, and it doesn’t get that rough usually. I always have other things coming in. Like for art sales, a hard month of art sales is probably around $1,000.

And it's just me. I'm not taking care of anybody else, I don't have a car payment, and my mortgage is reasonable.

I was able to put a decent down payment down on my condo when I bought it because my parents helped me out a little bit. I would still be “making it” if I didn't have my home — if I didn't have my condo. I think I'd be living in the same way, I just would live with a roommate.

I say that I won the life lottery, a lot of times. I had a really stable family situation all the way through. My parents stayed married, and it was a healthy environment to grow up in. Like, I am a white dude in Orange County. The path has been smooth for me in a lot of ways. Not always. I mean, there's ways that life isn't, but I got a good starting point, and I appreciate that.

So “making it” isn't always having a big house on a hill and having a family. At one time, I thought that “making it” would be having a family and kids. It's something that still would be awesome, but it's not required.

When I started appreciating the good things about the life that I have, and stopped wanting the things that I don't have — that's how you have peace in life.

