‘Making it’ is getting paid for your creativity: An artist’s story

By
Summer is a fine artist and stay-at-home-mom. Illustration by Chuy Hartman.

Summer is a fine artist and stay-at-home-mom. Illustration by Chuy Hartman. Illustration by Chuy Hartman.

Summer, 55, lives in Koreatown and asked to go by only her first name to maintain her privacy. This transcript is based on a conversation with Summer, and has been edited for clarity and length.

Summer: When I get paid for my art, I feel absolutely amazing.

I am a fine artist. When I'm able to create, I feel like I'm “making it.” 

 My job is being a stay-at-home mom. So cooking, cleaning, [and] taking care of my son, who is grown now but he's a teenager. He still needs support. 

I am living with my ex-husband. My ex-husband covers most of my expenses. I guess you would say that I have an investor. 

You know, I do want to say that I find that there are a lot of hurdles for people like me, for artists [and] for Black women. I think that is one of the reasons why he does help me the way he does. Because he is white. Because he sees it. He knows.

A lot of women end up in really challenging situations once they've been taken care of, and they have not been able to establish something for themselves. And personally, I find it very hard to find work because I don't do anything but art. But I don’t do art like graphic art. I don’t have a skill that transfers to really be hireable — which I kind of did to myself. You’re not really set up to succeed unless you’re doing something where you’re getting an hourly wage, and that wage can be pretty low.

Related: More stories from KCRW’s Making It series

Credits

Reporter:

Megan Jamerson