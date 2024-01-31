LA keeps getting more expensive: How are you making it?

Written by
How are you making it in LA when $70,000 a year is considered low-income by the California Department of Housing and Community Development?

How are you making it in LA when $70,000 a year is considered low-income by the California Department of Housing and Community Development? Photo by Shutterstock.

Los Angeles isn't getting any cheaper. Between sticker shock at the grocery store, spiking gas prices, and rapidly rising rents, it’s all got us wondering: How are any of us making it here? So let’s get real and talk about money. What do you do for a living? Are you an employee or your own boss? How do you feel when you get paid — rewarded, relieved, or queasy? What did it take to get a comfortable spot financially? Is that even possible?

Share your thoughts above, and we might reach out for an upcoming KCRW story.