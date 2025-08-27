Bruce Embrey’s mother was one of more than 120,000 innocent Japanese and Japanese Americans imprisoned by the federal government during World War II, and Embrey spent decades fighting to preserve the site of the camp, now designated the Manzanar National Historic Site.

So the Trump administration’s budget cuts to national parks, and growing demands to avoid negative depictions of American history have alarmed him.

At a protest last weekend at Manzanar, where his mother was once incarcerated, Embrey and about 100 others decried censorship attempts and voiced support for the site’s mission to tell an unvarnished version of this chapter of American history.

“The struggle today is the struggle over who gets to shape the collective memory of our country,” Embry told the crowd. “We will not allow our history to be erased. No more Manzanars. ‘Never again’ is now.”

New notices inside Manzanar’s visitor center ask guests to report exhibits that portray past or current Americans in a negative light.

In 2025, with ICE raids in the news and soldiers on the streets of American cities, many visitors see Manzanar’s existence as increasingly relevant.

“In our current climate, it just seems appropriate to see what happens when hate and suspicion are carried out to their extreme,” said Sharrell Katibah, who was visiting Manzanar last weekend from the Sacramento area. “It feels like some of this is happening now.”

After Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor in December 1941, a wave of fear and suspicion swept across the United States and focused on the Japanese American community. There were fears of espionage, sabotage, and attacks from Japan on the West Coast.*



In Los Angeles, like other West Coast cities, thousands of Japanese Americans were rounded up and sent to prison camps. Manzanar War Relocation Center, located three-and-a-half hours north of Los Angeles in Inyo County, was one of them.

In the shadow of the dramatic peaks of the Sierra Nevada, more than 10,000 men, women, and children were imprisoned at Manzanar through the duration of the war. The detainees lived in spartan barracks, behind barbed wire and watched over by armed sentries.

For Pat Sakamoto, 81, Manzanar is more than history — it’s where her life began.



“I was born here,” she said as she visited Manzanar to participate in the protest.

Her mother, Koo Sakamoto, was just 17 years old when she was forced from her home in Boyle Heights and sent to Manzanar.

“And to think that this country did that to her is just unfathomable,” Pat says.

After the war, and as her daughter grew up, Koo Sakamoto rarely spoke about her time at Manzanar.

“She would just say, ‘Patty, it was a bad time. There’s nothing to remember,’” Pat Sakamoto recalled. “After she passed, I told myself, I’m going to be her voice. I’m going to tell her story, because it hurt her so much that she never spoke of it.”





Starting in the early 1970s, Japanese American activists — including Manzanar survivors and their children — began pressing for national recognition of the incarceration as a mass violation of civil rights and a stain on the country’s professed values.



The activists’ efforts bore fruit in 1992, Congress approved Manzanar as a national historic site. A museum and visitor center opened in 2004, with exhibits that explain the racism, xenophobia, and wartime hysteria that created the camp.

One video shown at the center captures the hostility Japanese Americans faced when the war started. In it, the speaker says, “We were cursed at and spit on. We were told to go back to the country that we came from. And I said, ‘This is where I came from.’”

Today, 80 years after the war, many worry that Manzanar’s mission to shine a light on a shameful period of U.S. history could be diluted or erased. “I feel they’re going to make it so I don’t have a voice for my mother — that I won’t be able to tell her story,” says Sakamoto.