You may not have looked at a calendar lately, but today is an unofficial global holiday for cannabis users everywhere. Usually the day is marked by concerts, rallies, and a whole lot of smoke. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to social distance and spend a day known for cannabis and community in solitude. The virus does severe damage to the respiratory system, which has raised questions about the use of cannabis. David Downs, the California Bureau Chief for Leafly, says there are plenty of ways to indulge without smoking.

“Even cannabinoid trained doctors advise against smoking anything, respiratory pandemic or not,” he says. “You can find products that are non-smoked and don't cause euphoria, that feeling of highness that some people find uncomfortable. And whether that might be tinctures, which are like mouth drops, as well as what's called flower vapes that don't burn anything, that kind of just sort of toast the raw flower.”

People tend to like to go out for the holiday, but stay at home orders have made that nearly impossible. But some people are still finding ways to celebrate.

“We've seen the cannabis culture just rally for an online 420 celebration all this week. You can go to ganja yoga sessions on Instagram live or stream concerts on YouTube, go to deejay sessions on Beatport. Attend world record smoke sessions on Zoom or watch hash making or cooking classes that are live. We're updating our best online 420 livestream package almost hourly at this point,” Downs says.

If you are looking for something special, Downs recommends the “social beverage” CANN for people looking for something light, and the strain El Jefe for people seeking a higher concentration of THC.