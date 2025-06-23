Marine’s father detained and punched outside IHOP in Santa Ana

Hosted by
The Department of Homeland Security violently detained an immigrant landscaper, who has sons in the U.S. Marines, outside a restaurant in Orange County.

The Department of Homeland Security violently detained an immigrant landscaper, who has sons in the U.S. Marines, outside a restaurant in Orange County.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods