NASA's Perseverance rover has found what scientists are calling the strongest evidence yet of ancient life on Mars, after analyzing a rock sample containing clay and silt.
Life on Mars? NASA says a new rock sample is our 'clearest sign yet’
Credits
Guest:
- Katie Stack Morgan - Scientist, Perseverance Project