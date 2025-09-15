Life on Mars? NASA says a new rock sample is our 'clearest sign yet’

Hosted by
NASA's Perseverance rover has found what scientists are calling the strongest evidence yet of ancient life on Mars, after analyzing a rock sample containing clay and silt.

NASA's Perseverance rover has found what scientists are calling the strongest evidence yet of ancient life on Mars, after analyzing a rock sample containing clay and silt. 

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods