Mayor Karen Bass celebrates a $750 million Hollywood tax credit and claims the Trump administration’s lawsuit against her is part of an ‘all out assault’ on LA.
LA mayor praises film credits, slams sanctuary city lawsuit
Credits
Guest:
- Karen Bass - mayor of Los Angeles - @RepKarenBass