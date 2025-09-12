Californians urged to document monarch butterflies before they vanish

Hosted by
A vibrant Monarch butterfly with orange, black, and white wings perches on purple aster flowers.

A vibrant Monarch butterfly with orange, black, and white wings perches on purple aster flowers. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

The iconic monarch butterfly is on the brink of extinction. In response, scientists are asking Californians to snap photos of monarchs, then upload them to the free iNaturalist app.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods