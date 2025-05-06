Film production is already hard. Tariffs could make it worse

President Donald Trump is proposing 100% tariffs on foreign-made films. But where does a tariff begin for a movie? Unlike a shoe or a phone, a movie starts and ends in a variety of locations, from scripts to casting calls.

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods