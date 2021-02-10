In the mid-20th century, great Harlem artist and photographer Roy DeCarava documented the incredible outpouring of creativity everywhere in his community — everything from street jazz and civil rights marches to the joyous lives of ordinary folks.

KCRW’s My Black LA project is loosely based around DeCarava’s groundbreaking work, refocusing his vision to cast light on our own city by presenting a platform for Black Angeleno creatives, writers, and artists to document the beauty and everyday cadence of African American communities and neighborhoods.

The featured contributors interpret their vision of Black LA — just one personal view in the kaleidoscopic experiences of our city’s vast African American communities — while addressing the question: How do we celebrate and honor the impact of Black culture on this city?

By capturing the many different textures of our city through the words and lenses of various Black creators, this community-generated project highlights the vibrant culture and history of African-American LA and carries that legacy forward for future generations.

My Black LA isn’t simply a look to the past or a museum piece; it’s a living archive shaped by you.



Submit your own story below or tag us at #myblackla on socials for potential consideration.





"Black Space” is a collection of photographs by artist Kwasi Boyd-Bouldin who documents the urban landscape of Black neighborhoods. In recent years, he has photographed neighborhoods in New Orleans, Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles. This set of photographs is part of an ongoing project centered around the Leimert Park and Crenshaw District area, as the new Metro train line nears completion.