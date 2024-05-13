OC leaders strategize after report shows homelessness spike

Hosted by
The number of Orange County’s unhoused population surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to the Point in Time Count , as the county pushed for more federal funding.

The number of Orange County’s unhoused population surpassed pre-pandemic levels, according to the Point in Time Count, as the county pushed for more federal funding.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods