The Orange County Sheriff's Department had hundreds of ICE transfers last year, raising concerns from immigrant rights groups who say the actions defy California law.
Immigration activists raise alarms about OC ICE transfers
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano