Amid the Trump administration’s ramped-up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to strengthen protections for children whose parents are at risk of being deported.
Immigrant kids to get stronger protections in OC
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano