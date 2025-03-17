Immigrant kids to get stronger protections in OC

Amid the Trump administration’s ramped-up efforts to deport undocumented immigrants, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to strengthen protections for children whose parents are at risk of being deported.

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods