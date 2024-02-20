Israeli-Hamas war: Orange County urged to take a stand

Hosted by
Some activists want Orange County officials to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while others say it’s a foreign problem and shouldn’t be handled locally.

Some activists want Orange County officials to call for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, while others say it’s a foreign problem and shouldn’t be handled locally.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods