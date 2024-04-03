Free speech v. privacy: Limiting protests near homes in OC

Hosted by
The cities of Irvine and Santa Ana failed to pass an ordinance that would have required protestors to stand at least 300 feet from private residences.

The cities of Irvine and Santa Ana failed to pass an ordinance that would have required protestors to stand at least 300 feet from private residences.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods