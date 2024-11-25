Young progressives with Chispa rallied Latino voters for Democrat Derek Tran in OC’s 45th District, a race that hasn’t been called. The group says they focus on voters who often feel left out of politics.
Overlooked voters could sway close OC race, thanks to nonprofit
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano