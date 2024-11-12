While election day is over, votes are still being counted in Orange County. Currently Vice-President Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in Orange County. The region has predominantly elected a Democrat for president since Trump's first campaign in 2016.
Donald Trump to lose Orange County for third time
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano