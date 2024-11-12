Donald Trump to lose Orange County for third time

While election day is over, votes are still being counted in Orange County. Currently Vice-President Kamala Harris is leading Donald Trump in Orange County. The region has predominantly elected a Democrat for president since Trump's first campaign in 2016.

Steve Chiotakis

Shaquille Woods