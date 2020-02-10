The Academy Awards took over Hollywood on slightly rainy Sunday, bringing together the film industry for a night that culminated with a historic victory.

South Korean film "Parasite" won four Oscars including Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film and Writing (Original Screenplay). It was the first South Korean film to receive any Oscar nominations — and the first non-English feature to win Best Picture — so the unexpected sweep took even director Bong Joon Ho by surprise.

"I would like to get a Texas chainsaw, split the Academy Award into five, and share it with all of you," Bong said, through translator Sharon Choi, to fellow Directing nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Sam Mendes, and Todd Philips. Bong paid special tribute to Scorsese, which inspired the audience at the Dolby theater to give a standing ovation to the "Irishman" director.

In another first for the Academy, Māori filmmaker, actor and comedian Taika Waititi won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film "Jojo Rabbit." He is one of the few people of indiginous descent to be nominated for an Academy award, and the first to win an Oscar for screenwriting. "I dedicate this to all the Indigenous kids all over the world who want to do art and dance and write stories,” said the New Zealand-born Waititi as he accepted his Oscar. “We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well.” He also paid homage to Los Angeles' indiginous heritage highlighting the "ancestral lands" of Tongva, Tataviam and the Chumash, who the Academy want to acknowledge as "as the first peoples of this land on which our motion picture community lives and works."

Other memorable moments included Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir becoming the fourth woman to win for Best Score and actor Joaquin Phoenix using his Best Actor acceptance speech as a pulpit for human and animal rights.

Despite the historic wins, only 23.6 million watched — the lowest ever for the Oscars telecast.

KCRW has had many of this year’s contenders on the air throughout the year – check out the full list of nominations below and listen to interviews with some of this year’s nominees and winners.

