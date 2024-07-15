Orange County officials want the state to investigate a settlement that expanded subsidies for the Pacific Air Show in Huntington Beach.
An air show settlement raises questions of legality in OC
Credits
Guest:
- Gustavo Arellano - columnist, LA Times - @GustavoArellano