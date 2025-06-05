“Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” premiered 40 years ago in theaters. Former cast members will reunite for a show at the Alex Theater in Glendale on June 14.
Fan of the late Pee-wee Herman? Reunion show honors his legacy
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guest:
- Dana Gould - Comedian; actor