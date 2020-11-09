Photos: Hundreds of Trump supporters flood Beverly Hills for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

On Sunday, Nov. 8, about 200 Trump supporters lined up on Santa Monica Blvd., protesting that the Democratic party stole the presidential election from Donald Trump.

Many demonstrators drove weren’t from the area. One couple drove three hours from Santa Maria.

Angelenos and Beverly Hills residents drove past the demonstration, giving the crowd the thumbs down, L’s for loser, and the middle finger.

Many yelled to the demonstrators “you lost” and “go home.” Several tour buses also drove by the protest with visitors taunting the demonstrators.

The protest was loosely organized and subdued — in contrast to a day before when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the presumptive winners of the election.

Mask wearing was still optional, and many of the protesters chose not to wear masks or socially distance themselves from each other.

A very small Trump vehicle train attempted to circle the park and support the protest. The Beverly Hills Police Department kept them from bunching up and blocking the flow of traffic on Santa Monica Blvd.