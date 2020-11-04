As the city geared up for the election, Latinos in Los Angeles experienced the election in diverse ways: restaurant workers in East Hollywood went about their day after voting by mail, undocumented street vendors in Westlake waited nervously for the outcome of an election they had no voice in, and healthcare workers in East LA stood in line to cast their ballot as mariachis serenaded them. It was clear that Latinos, who make up nearly half of the city’s population, are not a homogenous group.

This is what election day looked like in Latino neighborhoods across the city.