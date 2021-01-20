Four years. For many Los Angeles residents, Donald Trump’s presidency meant direct challenges to their ways of life. On day one, the Trump administration began to overturn laws that were fundamental to Angelenos. Trump banned travelers from Muslim-majority countries to enter the U.S., attacked women’s rights, and threatened the ability of young immigrants to stay and work in this country.

The images below show how the city responded to the challenges of the Trump administration between 2017 and 2020. Voters chose California Senator Kamala Harris to become the next vice president — the first woman, first African American, and first Asian American in that role. Angelenos took to the streets to demand racial justice after the police killings of more African Americans. Dodger Stadium was transformed into one of the largest COVID-19 testing sites in the country — then a vaccination super site.

These images show LA’s struggles and victories during the Trump years, and how activists and new leaders emerged.

2017

2018

2019





2020