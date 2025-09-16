Recovery from LA’s January wildfires has been fast — if “recovery” means that tons of debris have been cleared. Emotional recovery is going a little more slowly.

Seventeen-year-old Palisades Charter High School senior Zacharie Sergenian wrote this essay about his experience adjusting since the fires:

After the Palisades Fire tore through my neighborhood, the first time I cried wasn’t at the sight of destroyed homes or the taste of ash in the air. It was at the sound of a piano playing through my empty house.

My name is Zacharie, and ever since I had woken up to a fire evacuation order in January, I was stuck in a daze. Could you blame me? Between moving seven times, worrying about insurance, and cleaning my ash-covered clothes and belongings, I was busy. All of that on top of schoolwork, relationships, and exams. Yeah, no. I didn’t get, or give myself, much of a break. Just going through the motions, until one night about six months after the fire.

I had spent the day with my friends, Sam and Emily. At about 9 p.m., outside an ice cream shop in Sawtelle, I was struck with the brilliant idea of taking my friends to the Pacific Palisades. To where my house was, finally cleared of ash and almost ready for my family to move back into.

Driving through the Palisades at night is surreal; when the street lights are off and you only have headlights to show you the road, you don’t see the shells of former homes. No cleared plots or piles of burnt rubble. Just darkness and the occasional coyote.

We get out of the car, I unlock the old door, and we get inside my place. Yeah, the mood is light. I find some old Diet Coke cans (that have been sitting in the pantry since before the fires), and trade jokes with my friends as we sit on the tiled flooring.

Our house has a shiny black baby grand piano in the family room. The remediation company covered it in a gajillion layers of plastic wrap to protect it. My friends and I unwrap it, and I pressure Emily into playing some songs for us. “Come on, it’s a free concert.” Sam and I lean against the body of the piano as Emily starts.

We were mostly goofing off before, sure, but then the mood totally shifts.

I realize that this is the first time there’s music in our house since January. It fills the empty space, rings through the house. It’s the first time that our house, maybe our block, maybe our street, had someone playing music in it since the fires disrupted our lives. I start to cry.

Looking back, it’s made me recognize how important the sounds of living are to a neighborhood. Your next-door neighbor watching the game, the dog barking at a squirrel on the street, and even the booming leafblowers are all evidence that a space is alive, home to other people, to your community. And then there’s music — making the place feel complete.

After all, what is music but one of the most resonant proofs of humanity?

My family is back in our house, but the neighborhood is different. Only about half of the houses survived, and repopulation is slow. I would love to hear more sounds of life up here again. At least my family is home, and between me practicing on my bass guitar, and my father working his way through Billy Joel’s discography on our piano, we’re doing our part.