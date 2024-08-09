‘Rachmaninoff and the Tsar’ explores a musical prodigy

Hosted by
World-famous pianist Hershey Felder talks about his new role as composer Sergei Rachamanioff in the new play, “ Rachmaninoff and the Tsar ,” at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.

Credits

Guests:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods