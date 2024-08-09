World-famous pianist Hershey Felder talks about his new role as composer Sergei Rachamanioff in the new play, “Rachmaninoff and the Tsar,” at the Broad Stage in Santa Monica.
‘Rachmaninoff and the Tsar’ explores a musical prodigy
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Guests:
- Hershey Felder - pianist, actor, composer
- Jonathan Silvestri - actor