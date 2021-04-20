Californians reacted quickly to the news that former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three counts related to the death of George Floyd. The charges were second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Judge Peter A. Cahill revoked Chauvin’s bail, and sentencing is expected within eight weeks.

Some took to Twitter. Others took to the streets to gather with others in person.

Raymond Ross spoke to KCRW at the corner of Florence and Normandie in South Los Angeles on Tuesday after the verdict was read: “This is the scene of joy and celebration that the law was on our side for once. And I was able to see that. Rodney King was on tape the same exact way.”

But Ross pointed to the recent death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, also at the hands of police. “This is only one win because we lost hundreds. We still got another young boy out in Minnesota who got killed and the cop claimed that it was a Taser. But let's just take it one day at a time right now and be happy that we accomplished something where we could be heard.”

Ross said it was a sign of evolution. “I believe this is indicating that we can change ... we want to normalize this.”

Pastor Michael J.T. Fisher came to Grand Park in downtown LA to take part in a gathering of local clergy.

“My emotions coming up to the verdict were anxiety, because we’ve been here before, where the evidence was presented and it seemed like it would be an easy decision,” Fisher told KCRW. “But I was very very relieved and proud in our judicial system, to see that for once it seemed as if they cared about the lives of marginalized people, people of color.”

Fisher continued, “For me as African American myself, it was relieving to know that raising my son, that if something happens to me, they’ll care about my life. And the person who murdered me won’t get off just because they work for law enforcement.”

U.S. Rep. Karen Bass in a statement: “Thirty years ago, Rodney King was brutally beaten by police. The video of the assault shocked the world, but not the jury, who let every single police officer responsible roam free.

Today is different. Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd and has been convicted of his crimes.

But as we exhale from the relief of justice finally being delivered in a case like this, we have to remain focused on the sentencing, which I believe should be the maximum, and the underlying movement that this case has come to represent: the need for accountability and real, substantive, transformative reform to our policing system.

The United States House of Representatives has twice passed the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. We must continue this fight – so that rulings like today’s verdict, don’t come as such a surprise or such a relief. Justice in this country should come as expected, for all.

I also want to thank my friend and former colleague, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the team that ensured this result.”

LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner in a statement:

“Today’s jury verdict in the tragic killing of George Floyd is a reminder of the need for America to address the systemic bias and institutional racism which exists in many parts of society, including education. While justice was served today, it does not change the fact that a life was needlessly taken. Much has to change to avoid more tragedies like this one.”

Black Lives Matter-LA



Relieved by the guilty verdict AND...

Justice for #GeorgeFloyd required that we #ReimaginePublicSafety and #DefundThePolice. Meet us in front of the Mayor’s mansion RIGHT NOW.

(Google Getty House Los Angeles for street address.) #BlackLivesMatter — #BlackLivesMatter-LA (@BLMLA) April 20, 2021



Melina Abdullah of Black Lives Matter and Cal State LA



Guilty on all counts!! — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) April 20, 2021



Governor Gavin Newsom



George Floyd would still be alive if he looked like me. That must change.



No conviction can repair the harm done to the Floyd family, but today’s verdict provides accountability.



Now, we must continue our work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 20, 2021



LA Councilman Mitch O’Farrell



Nothing can eliminate or heal the pain that George Floyd’s murder has caused. But now the jury has spoken decisively and ensured that Derek Chauvin will be held accountable. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bquuM926LS — Mitch O'Farrell (@MitchOFarrell) April 20, 2021



LA City Council President Nury Martinez



Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all counts.



Justice has been served. — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) April 20, 2021



LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino



Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in the light of day, with a maliciousness caught on tape far too many times in our history. In taking the life of one of the people he was sworn to protect, Chauvin disrespected the solemnity of his duty in the worst possible way. — Joe Buscaino (@JoeBuscaino) April 20, 2021



Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia:



Justice has been served today and our love goes out to George Floyd’s family. The jury absolutely did the right thing. We know there is so much more to do to break down racial injustice and achieve equity for all. I am hopeful this verdict can be a turning point for our country. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) April 20, 2021



U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu:



The jury arrived at the correct conclusions in the #DerekChauvinTrial. https://t.co/9uuRF9AvLp — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 20, 2021



U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

