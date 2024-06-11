Last year’s Hollywood strikes did not result in more reality TV production, as expected. Rather, the green lit unscripted shows are shifting to franchises and sports.
TV not spared from Hollywood production downturn
Credits
Guest:
- Lesley Goldberg - Hollywood Reporter - @Snoodit