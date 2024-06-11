TV not spared from Hollywood production downturn

Hosted by
Last year’s Hollywood strikes did not result in more reality TV production, as expected. Rather, the green lit unscripted shows are shifting to franchises and sports.

Last year’s Hollywood strikes did not result in more reality TV production, as expected. Rather, the green lit unscripted shows are shifting to franchises and sports.

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Chery Glaser

Producer:

Alexandra Applegate