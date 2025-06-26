Density or safety? Dilemma of rebuilding homes in fire zones

Hosted by
After the January firestorms tore through Altadena and the Pacific Palisades, what does rebuilding look like when some people want density while others want safety?

After the January firestorms tore through Altadena and the Pacific Palisades, what does rebuilding look like when some people want density while others want safety?

Credits

Guest:

Host:

Steve Chiotakis

Producer:

Shaquille Woods